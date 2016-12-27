Mitch's Sports Report: Dez Bryant Has 1st Career Throwing TD In Dallas Romp Over Detroit

All due respect to the New England Patriots, but the Dallas Cowboys are heading into the playoffs as the team to beat in either conference. Last night they broke open a fairly tight game with the Detroit Lions, pulling away for a blow-out 42-21 win Dallas, led by their second coming of Emmitt Smith running back Ezekiel Elliott and the astonishing rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.

Elliott had two rushing touchdowns on the night, one a 55-yard burst, and Prescott threw three touchdowns in the win, although all three of those were overshadowed by the one that tossed by wide receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant had already made a brilliant one-handed TD grab in the game, which is what he's known for, but later he took a reverse pitch from Prescott and started what looked like a rushing attempt for the end zone before pulling up and lofting his first career touchdown pass to tight end Jason Whitten. The victory assures the Cowboys home field advantage through the NFC playoffs, while the Lions are now 9-6 and still in control of their playoff destiny if they can win their final game of the season next weekend against the Green Bay Packers, but even if they get in, they appear to be offer for the 13-2 Cowboys, who are clearly the most dominant team in the conference this season.

The NHL resumes its schedule tonight after the Xmas break and the Boston Bruins have the good luck of drawing the ridiculously on fire Columbus Blue Jackets in their first game back. The Jackets have been cutting a swath through the league in December, winners of twelve in a row, their latest win a 7-1 romp over the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, and they now sport the best record in the league. Amazingly, the Blue Jackets have yet to beat the Bruins in three tries this season, but Columbus is a very different team since those previous losses, and skating at home tonight against Boston, I wouldn't bet against them this time around.

Locally on the ice the Essex High School boys hockey team shut out Niskayuna-Schenectady 7-0 in the Niskayuna holiday tournament Monday. Ryan Young had a hat trick and added an assist in the win, with Jeff Truax also tallying a goal and two helpers as part of a four-goal second period for Essex. Sam Foster got the shut-out in goal for the Hornets, who will play in the championship game of the tournament late this morning.

And in girls high school basketball, at the Fair Haven tournament, Mount Abraham beat Burr and Burton 61-51. Emma Carter led all scorers with 34 points and Mount Abraham used a 22-6 fourth-quarter run to overcome a six-point deficit.

