Mitch's Sports Report: Red Sox Struggle To Hit Last Place Orioles But Pull Out Win In Extras

The Boston Red Sox had trouble scoring runs over their last few games and lost three out of four as a result.

But traveling to Camden Yards to take on the team with the worst record in baseball in the Baltimore Orioles, it would be a fair bet the Red Sox bats would start connecting with the ball, especially with Mookie Betts back in the line-up after spending 10 days on the disabled list.

Well, those bats didn't make a whole lot of contact, but the Red Sox still found a way to win after 12 innings of scoreless ball.

Dylan Bundy was exceptional for Baltimore, giving up just three hits over eight innings, but he came away with nothing to show for it in the win column when the Red Sox loaded the bases in the top of the 12th and scored two runs on back to back sacrifice flies by Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr.

And Red Sox pitchers deserve praise as well. Boston got a second consecutive quality start from knuckleballer Steven Wright, who went 6 and two thirds and yielded just four hits, and was fortunate not to have to face Baltimore's best hitter, Manny Machado, who sat out with injury. But Wright needed help from the Red Sox bullpen and he got it with scoreless innings of relief from Joe Kelly, Brian Johnson, Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and Craig Kimbrel, who struck out the side in order in the 12th to preserve the two run lead and a 2-0 Red Sox win.

The biggest moment of the game came in the seventh when Kelly inherited a bases loaded jam and struck out Adam Jones on a high rising fastball to end the threat. Tonight, Eduardo Rodriguez will try to improve his record to 8-1 on the season against the team that originally drafted him. He'll face Andrew Cashner for the Orioles, who have now lost five in a row.

The NY Yankees and NY Mets were both idle last night. The Yankees, back in a virtual tie for first place with the Red Sox in the A.L. east, welcome Bryce Harper and the N.L. east leading Washington Nationals to the Bronx tonight for what should be a good inter-league match up. Tanner Roark goes for Washington against CC Sabathia for the Yanks, and the Mets, fresh off the one victory they scored over the Yankees in their recent three-game subway series, will visit Atlanta to take on the Braves, who are also claiming a share of first place in the National League east with Washington.

The Toronto Blue Jays got a look at a promising rookie for the Tampa Bay Rays. Jake Bauers was on base four times and drove in four, including his first career home run as part of Tampa's 8-4 win over the Jays. Another youngster, 22-year old Ray Willy Adames, also drove in four. Sam Gaviglio took the loss for Toronto after lasting just three and a third.

In the New England collegiate Baseball League the Vermont Mountaineers broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 8th with an RBI single by Jarficur Parker, and that stood up as the winning run in a 3-2 victory over the North Adams Steeple Cats. The Mountaineers return home to Recreational Field in Montpelier this evening to take on the Valley Blue Sox.

The Upper Valley Nighthawks visit New Bedford to take on the Bay Sox tonight, trying to improve on their 1-3 start to the year.