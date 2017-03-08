Mitch's Sports Report: Rutland Boys Top Burlington, Will Play For 1st State Hoops Title In 50 Years

Some thrilling action in high school playoffs went down on Town Meeting Day, including a semi-final match-up between Rutland and Burlington in division one boys' hoops that went down to the wire and saw Rutland knocking off the defending state champs 41-38 at Patrick Gymnasium.

Matt Loman had 14 points to lead the Raiders, and Noah Tyson made a key block in the closing seconds to preserve Rutland's lead, and now the Raiders will play in the finals for the first time since 2011 and hope to claim the program's first state championship in 50 years.

But to do it they'll have to score another upset by beating the top-seeded CVUvRedhawks, who swept past Missisquoi 68-37 last night. Senior forward Walker Storey was unstoppable for CVU, pouring in 18 points and hauling down 16 rebounds in a double double performance. CVU and Rutland will play for the division one state title Monday night.

In the girls' division one playoffs number four Rice toppled 13th-seeded Mount Mansfield 70-42. Maddy McElory led the Green Knights with 11 points in the victory.

Big night for Kelly Laggis, who scored 22 points in BFA-St. Albans' 62-39 win over Brattleboro.

In division two play, Megan Domina recorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to power host BFA-Fairfax past Vergennes 56-36.

Lake Region beat 62, (9) Bellows Falls 62-38, with Alexis Smith leading the way with 13 points.

Shaylan Mosher scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half as number two Lyndon beat Woodstock 60-30.

Despite a game high 17 points from Cassidy Button, Lamoille edged Milton 43-40: Izzy Sullivan scored 13 points to lead Lamoille to the win.

Emma Carter was feeling it for Mount Abraham, finishing with 30 points to lead Mt. Abe over Randolph 53-42.

Emma Olmstead hit double digits with 11 points to lead U-32 past Hartford 45-28.

And to close out division two play from last night defending state champs Fair Haven beat Otter Valley 32-26 with Adriana Dalto scoring 14 points for Fair Haven.

In division three, top seeded Windsor beat Twin Valley 59-26 behind 15 points from Ashleay Wilcox.

Riley Corrigan racked up an impressive double double of 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead Winooski past Hazen 50-32, to make it to the quarterfinals.

And Kalie Chamberlain scored 12 points as Enosburg beat Peoples 45-27.

To the ice, where boys' high school hockey semi-final playoffs were in action, and in division one, Isaac Cioffi scored the go-ahead goal to lead BFA-St. Albans past Champlain Valley 3-1. The Bobwhites are now moving on to the finals Thursday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse with a chance to defend their state title.

They'll be skating against Spaulding after the Crimson Tide beat south Burlington 4-1. Brad Romeo had two goals and an assist to get Spaulding to its first title game in seven years.

In division two, Alex Giroux scored a hat trick and North Country beat Hartford 6-3, and Harwood doubled up Burr and Burton 8-4, with Eli Rivers getting the hat trick for the Highlanders.

And rounding out high school action, the Stowe girls and Harwood boys each captured their first high school alpine skiing championships on Tuesday at the Middlebury Snow Bowl.

To the pros, and in the NHL this Claude Julien coaching thing seems to be working out for the Montreal Canadiens, now winners of six in a row after beating the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in overtime last night on a goal by Paul Byron.

The NY Rangers beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 with Henrik Lundqvist making 43 saves. The Toronto Maple Leafs and NY Islanders were also winners last night, putting the heat on the Boston Bruins in the race to make the playoffs as the B's get ready to skate against the Detroit Red Wings in Boston tonight. The Isles are now just a point behind Boston and the Leafs are just two back.

