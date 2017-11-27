Mitch's Sports Report: Shiffrin Wins Slalom At Sunday's Killington World Cup Race

U.S. Olympic Slalom Champion and hometown favorite Mikaela Shiffrin solidified her number one ranking in the Women’s World Cup at Killington this weekend.

The 22-year old won yesterday’s slalom, beating rival Petra Vhlova by more than a second and a half. Earlier this month in Finland, the Slovakian skier beat Shiffrin in the season’s first slalom race. Shiffrin told reporters that after laying down an impressive first run, she tried hard to not let up on the gas during her second. Shiffrin came in second in Saturday’s giant slalom, just behind Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg. U.S. teammates Megan McJames, came in 29th in the Giant Slalom, while Resi Stiegler finished 21st in slalom, and Canadian World Cup skier Laurence St.Germain who races for UVM, came in 14th in slalom.

The Middlebury women's hockey team jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Adrian on goals by Jessica Young and Katherine Jackson, but the Bulldogs scored three unanswered, including the overtime game winner in a 3-2 victory in the consolation game of the UNO Classic at Plattsburgh yesterday.

In men's college basketball Jack Daly scored a game-high 19 points and the Middlebury Panthers held off a late rally by Endicott in a 78-67 road victory yesterday to stay undefeated at 4-0 on the season.

In women's college hoops the St. Michael's Purple Knights evened their record at 3-3 on the season with a hard-fought 59-51 victory over American International in Springfield, Massachusetts. Samantha Delaney led the Purple Knights with 19 points and St. Mike's went on a 26-9 run in the third quarter to pad their lead and hold off a late push by Yellow Jackets. Senior Maddy Bennett of Montpelier had a strong game on the boards, pulling down nine rebounds for St. Mike's in the win.

The Middlebury Panthers also won a tight contest, edging Clarkson 53-49, and like the men, remain undefeated at 4-0 on the year as a result. Catherine Harrison owned the boards for the Panthers, pulling down 13 rebounds in the victory.

The New England Patriots can laugh off what could otherwise have been a devastating mental error and fodder for an NFL blooper reel. Actually, the play in which center Ted Karras, filling in at the position for just the second time in his career, snapped the ball before quarterback Tom Brady was ready, sending it past him while Brady was looking off to his right still calling the snap count, will probably live on in gag reel compilations. The ball was scooped up by the Miami Dolphins Reshad Johnson who ran it in for a touchdown and turned a 14 point Patriots advantage into a 14-7 game, but the Pats had little trouble recovering, with Brady ending the day with four touchdown passes in a 35-17 win.

Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski for two scores, versatile running back Rex Burkhead for another, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks also got in on the end zone action. The Pats improve to 9-2 with the win while the Dolphins fall to 4-7.

What to make of the NY Jets? A team a lot of people thought would have the winless record held by Cleveland at this point in the season, the Jets won three of their first five games before finding myriad ways to lose five of their next six, including an almost inexplicable fourth quarter implosion against the Carolina Panthers at the Meadowlands yesterday. The Jets led 20-18 in the final frame, eyeing a big upset, when they engaged in a two-minute stretch that left the home crowd wondering why they didn't just stay home and watch a Three Stooges marathon. First, quarterback Josh McCown was sacked and stripped of the ball, picked up by Carolina's Luke Kuechly, who rumbled in 34 yards for a touchdown.

Then, after a stalled drive, the the Jets punted and forgot that they had to actually tackle the return runner, Kaelin Clay, who dashed 60 yards to the end zone to essentially put the game away in the Panthers 35-27 win. The Carolina victory pulls them even at 8-3 with the New Orleans Saints for first place in the NFC south and those two teams meet next week in what should be an intriguing match-up.

The NFC east is about to be claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who have reduced their magic number to one game to clinch the division after a 31-3 deconstruction of the Chicago Bears yesterday. Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes as the Iggles improve to 10-1, the league's best record.

On the ice, the Boston Bruins could not stretch their winning streak to five games, getting out-hustled by the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 loss in Boston yesterday. You've gotta feel for Tuukka Rask, who was making his first start in five games after a run of victories by back-up Anton Khudobin. Rask made 32 saves and was let down by defensive miscues, none worse than the one that allowed Ryan Strome to be left all alone in the slot where he wristed in the game-winning goal over Rask's shoulder, breaking a 2-2 tie early in the third.

Jimmy Vesey scored the game tying goal for the NY Rangers and played hero a second time, scoring the game winner in the overtime shoot-out to give New York a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.