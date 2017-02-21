Mitch's Sports Report: Speculative Trade Winds Blowing Through NBA

The NBA schedule resumes after the all star break today, but the games themselves will take a back seat to trade tracking as teams buy or sell according to their playoff chances.

One of the big names who could be on the move is all star Carmelo Anthony, who's been the franchise cornerstone of the NY Knicks for years, but has come no closer to sniffing an NBA title in New York now than when he was first acquired. The Knicks are a dysfunctional mess, with headlines made off the court as often as on, evidenced by the bizarre recent incident in which their former star Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested for allegedly shoving a security guard. A lot of teams could use a star like Melo, who can still light up the score sheet, and may be at his wit's end waiting for the Knicks to put things together for a title run, and may be willing to waive any no trade clause to get out of Manhattan.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, would love to add one more star caliber layer to take the pressure off Isaiah Thomas to carry the team every night, although Thomas seems unfazed by that burden. The Celtics are loaded with draft picks to dangle for established players, but GM's may ask for more than future talent to part with proven veterans.

In the NHL tonight the Montreal Canadiens visit Madison Square Garden to take on the red hot NY Rangers, and the Habs are still looking for their first win under new-slash-old coach Claude Julien, as this is his second go-around as Montreal coach. The Canadiens are still in first place in the Atlantic, but are now just two points ahead of the Ottawa Senators for that lead, having lost seven of their last eight games dating back to before the firing of coach Michel Therrien.

Pitchers and catchers have reported for Major League Baseball spring training, so even though we've got plenty of cold days and nights still ahead here in the north, baseball and spring are not far off. The Castleton Spartans baseball team is getting an early start on summer with games in the Dominican Republic, and yesterday the Spartans beat the Baltimore Orioles Academy squad 2-1 behind an excellent outing from starting pitcher Michael LaBeau, who struck out 10 batters over six innings of work.

And tonight the St. Michael's mens' basketball team will play its final regular season game of the year at Stonehill College, and it will be the last game for their star graduating senior Matt Bonds, marking the end of a stellar four year career at St. Mike's. Coming up at 8:44 this morning we'll examine the career of the Purple Knights power forward, who leaves behind a legacy as one of the best players in the school's history. Hope you'll tune in for that in the 8 o'clock hour here on Morning Edition.