Mitch's Sports Report: The Superbowl Of Disc Golf Is Underway At Smuggler's Notch

The NFL kicked off its new season last night with the defending superbowl champion Philadelphia Eagles taking on their avian-themed counterparts, the Atlanta Falcons, and if you like sloppy, flag-filled football, this was your kind of game.

26 penalties were issued to both squads and offense of an entertaining variety was hard to come by, until last year's superbowl hero Nick Foles of the Eagles pulled off a version of the play that helped last year's underdogs beat the favored New England Patriots.

With Philly struggling to find an offensive rhythm, the Eagle quarterback called a trick play on a third down and five that had running back Corey Clement take the ball , then toss it to fellow back Nelson Agholor, who threw it to Foles running open down the right side of the field for a 15-yard gain. A few plays later the Eagles drove it into the end zone for a lead and an eventual 18-12 victory.

Jay Ajayi [ah-JIY-ee] ran for two Eagle touchdowns but it was the defense that ultimately gave them the win, with the Falcons unable to get into the end zone from the ten yard line on four consecutive incomplete pass plays in the final seconds of the game, the last one to Julio Jones in the corner of the end zone that would have tied the contest.

This Sunday the New England Patriots open their season at home against the Houston Texans, and the NY Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Boston Red Sox were off yesterday. They return home to Fenway Park for a long homestand after a 5-2 road trip, and they'll face the defending World Series champion Houston Astros tonight with David Price making his first start for the Sox since suffering a wrist contusion when he was struck by a line drive so Red Sox Nation will be nervously watching his start tonight.

The NY Yankees were also idle. They continue their west coast road trip against the Mariners in Seattle after losing two out of three to the Oakland A's, their likely one game wild card opponent.

At the US Open tennis tournament, the finals are set with Serena Williams cruising toward a date with history after defeating Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets yesterday. She'll face the pride of Japan, Naomi Osaka, the 20-year old phenom who beat American Madison Keys last night to become the first Japanese woman to play in a Grand Slam final.

But if Williams wins, as expected, she'll earn her seventh US Open championship and her 24th major singles trophy, equaling Margaret Court for the most in tennis history.

On the men's side another Japanese player, Kei Nishikori has a chance to make it to the finals, but he'll have to beat sixth seeded Novak Djokovic later today to get there, and defending champ Rafael Nadal faces Juan Martin del Potro in the other men's semi-final tonight.

While the US Open tennis championship is nearing its conclusion, world class athletes from around the globe are competing as well right here in Vermont for another title: the 2018 Professional Disc Golf World Championship at Smuggler's Notch.

I spoke with the event's director, Jeff Spring, about the event, which is free and open to the public, and runs through Sunday. (Click on the Listen button above to hear the interview)