Mitch's Sports Report: Two Days, Two Races, Two Giant Slalom World Cup Wins For Shiffrin

Make it two wins in as many days for Mikaela Shiffrin in the World Cup Giant Slalom races in Semmering, Austria.

The Burke Mountain Academy Ski club graduate beat the field for a second day in a row for her third career World Cup Giant Slalom win, again finishing just in front of France's Tessa Worley, this time by just 0.15 seconds in snowy conditions during yesterday's race. Shiffrin's win also tightens up the overall leader board chase between the two rivals. Worley still has a hold on first place over Shiffrin, but just 35 points now separate the two.

The University of Vermont mens' basketball team has been on holiday break since a loss against 13th ranked Butler in Indiana, but are scheduled back on the hardwood tonight against Siena in Albany. The weather may have something to say about that with a winter storm heading into the region that could make travel difficult but if the game does tip off, UVM will be looking to make it a perfect seven out of seven against the 4-8 Saints. The Catamounts enter the game looking to improve on their 8-5 mark.

The Castleton Spartans also resume play tonight, traveling to the Bronx for the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. The Spartans will take on Stevens Tech tonight before tipping off against the host school Lehman College on Friday. The Castleton University men's basketball team is off to its best start in more than 20 years, taking a 7-2 record into the mini-tournament in New York.

The Spartan women will also travel for tournament action, taking part in the fourth annual Division three Music City Classic. The Spartans will head to Lebanon, Tennessee, and the campus of Cumberland University, where they will face nationally-ranked Ohio Northern University Thursday and on Friday will play Marymount University. The Spartan women are also having a strong season, taking a 6-2 record into the tournament.

In the NHL Montreal Canadiens coach Michel Therrien called it "unacceptable". The Tampa Bay Lightning call it a great comeback victory. Therrien was referring to the Canadiens blowing a late third period lead in Florida last night, losing in overtime when Tyler Johnson scored his second goal of the contest in a 4-3 Tampa Bay win. Therrien said after the game there was no desperation in his team's effort when it sensed Tampa was pressing for the tying goal late in the third, which they got from Odrej Palat.

Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov and Chris Terry scored for the Canadiens, who have now lost three in a row, although they do pick up a point for the regulation tie, a point coach Therrien was not hesitant to point out, should have been two. Both teams have little time to rest, back in action tonight with the Lightning taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadiens staying in Florida to skate against the Panthers. The Boston Bruins are also in action tonight, hoping to put a loss against Columbus behind them when they take on the Sabres in Buffalo.

