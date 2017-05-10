Mitch's Sports Report: Underdog Senators Bite Rangers To Move On; Red Sox Lose Slugfest To Brewers

The underdog Ottawa Senators are moving on to the eastern conference finals, with a chance to play for the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2007.

The Senators once again were led by their all-star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who scored a goal and added an assist while blocking numerous shots in Ottawa's 4-2 win over the NY Rangers at Madison Square Garden last night, taking the series four games to two. Craig Anderson was brilliant in goal for Ottawa, stopping 37 shots, and now the Senators will face either the Pittsburgh Penguins or Washington Capitals, who play a winner take all game seven in Washington tonight.

To Major League Baseball, and the Boston Red Sox came out on the losing end of a slugfest against the Brewers last night, falling 11-7 in Milwaukee. Keon Broxton drove in four runs for Milwaukee and Erik Thames hit his 13th home run of the year in a game that started out ugly for Drew Pomeranz and didn't get much better as things moved along. Pomeranz was tagged for five runs in the first inning and lasted just four innings overall giving up 6 earned runs on 7 hits and two walks. The poor pitching wasted a big offensive night for Mookie Betts, who went 4 for 4 at the plate and fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle. It might not get much better for the Red Sox tonight as they send Kyle Kendrick to the mound for his second start of the year. The first was not encouraging, when he gave up six runs and eight hits over four innings against Baltimore.

Speaking of the Orioles, they now have the best record in baseball and fist place in the A.L. east all to themselves after coming back to beat Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals 5-4 in 12 innings last night, on a walk-off RBI single by Mark Trumbo at Camden Yards. The Orioles trailed 4-1 in the 8th against Scherzer, one of the hardest throwers in the game and one of the best, but Adam Jones homered to make it 4-2 and then in the 9th the Nationals' bullpen-closer problems cropped up again. Closing out games has been a problem for Dusty Baker's crew and Enny Romero was the latest to falter, yielding two runs in the 9th to set up Trumbo's heroics in the 12th.

The NY Yankees finally lost, allowing the Orioles to take over first place. The Cincinnati Reds snapped New York's six game winning streak with a 5-3 win in Ohio last night. The Reds got to CC Sabathia with a five-run second inning, highlighted by Joey Votto's bases loaded single as the Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning.

The Toronto Blue Jays winning streak was short-lived, lasting just two games after a 6-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians last night. Yan Gomes had a three-run homer for Cleveland and Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined to allow just four hits all night to the struggling Jays.

NBA playoffs, and the San Antonio Spurs are just one win away from getting past the Houston Rockets after a clutch 110-107 win in overtime deep in the heart of Texas. It was a huge win for San Antonio not just because it puts them up three games to two in the series but also because their top offensive player Kawhi Leonard hurt his ankle in the second half, leaving the game having already scored 22 points to go with 15 rebounds and leaving it up to the Spurs bench players to come through, which they did, most notably Danny Green, who scored seven of his 16 points in overtime to help notch the victory. James harden was almost unstoppable for the Rockets, turning in a triple double with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and ten assists, but he had a chance at a game tying three in overtime that was blocked by veteran Manu Ginobli, and that turned out to be the final play of the game. The Spurs can close out the series if they can win game six in Houston Thursday, and Leonard says he will be ready to go for San Antonio.