Mixing Memories And Recipes: 'Breaking Bread' Shares A Baker's Journey To Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Before he become head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, Martin Philip trained as an opera singer and worked for an investment bank in New York City.

Calling on his youth in the Ozarks of Arkansas, his new book—part memoir, part cookbook—tells how a combination of family history and a passion for "work, experienced, and craft" drew him to becoming a professional baker and settling in Vermont.

Philip joins Vermont Edition to discuss his new book, Breaking Bread: A Baker's Journey Home in 75 Recipes, his wandering path to becoming a professional baker, and recipes he's collected along the way, from the professional chefs baking at King Arthur Flour to time-tested staples he learned from his mother and grandmother.

