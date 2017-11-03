Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Mixing Memories And Recipes: 'Breaking Bread' Shares A Baker's Journey To Vermont

By & 1 hour ago
  • Baker and author Martin Philip, head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, has written a book that's part memoir and part cook book. It shares what he calls 75 recipes of
    Baker and author Martin Philip, head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, has written a book that's part memoir and part cook book. It shares what he calls 75 recipes of "a baker's journey home."
    Julia Reed / Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins

Live call-in discussion: Before he become head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, Martin Philip trained as an opera singer and worked for an investment bank in New York City.

Calling on his youth in the Ozarks of Arkansas, his new book—part memoir, part cookbook—tells how a combination of family history and a passion for "work, experienced, and craft" drew him to becoming a professional baker and settling in Vermont.

Philip joins Vermont Edition to discuss his new book, Breaking Bread: A Baker's Journey Home in 75 Recipes, his wandering path to becoming a professional baker, and recipes he's collected along the way, from the professional chefs baking at King Arthur Flour to time-tested staples he learned from his mother and grandmother.

Baker and author Martin Philip, head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, has written a book that's part memoir and part cook book. It shares what he calls 75 recipes of a baker's journey home.
Credit Reprinted with permission of Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins. / Reprinted with permission of Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins.

Broadcast live on Monday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Drink
Arts & Culture
Books

Related Content

New Literary Prize From Dartmouth To Award Works Set In The 'Near Future'

By Nov 2, 2017
For those who pen works of speculative fiction, there is a new awards prize program open to authors and playwrights around the globe. Last week, Dartmouth College announced the literary prize program that highlights works about the "near-future."
Courtesy, Neukom Institute for Computational Science

While scientists and technologists work to create the latest shiny, new digital gadget, it is the writers who place that new technology into the hands of their novel's characters, then write about its social impact. Sometimes the outcome is good. Sometimes, it does not end well.

It is just such works of speculative fiction that the Neukom Institute for Computational Science at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, aims to award with its new literary prize.

Young Writers Project: 'Who Are We?'

By Gianluca Audia 2 hours ago
Gianluca Audia, 12, of Hanover, N.H., writes about divisions and how we perceive ourselves.
'Throwing Leaves' by Alexandra Contreras-Montesano/Young Writers Project Photo Library

I am who I am,
But, truly, who are we?
I am a human down to a milligram;
We are living beings like a tree.

We all have similar physical features.
We share the world and nature,
Yet we look at ourselves as different creatures
As if we are divided by a great glacier.

Who we truly are is defined by the inside.
Our personality makes us significant.
This is what should make the great divide,
What might separate us as different.
It should not depend on a face.
This we all must embrace.

VPR Cafe: Chef Boot Camp Focuses On Food Policy

By 6 hours ago
Chefs working on projects at the James Beard Foundation Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change held this fall at Shelburne Farms.
Melissa Pasanen, Courtesy

When you hear about a boot camp for chefs, you probably envision great cooks preparing fine meals while bedecked in an apron and carrying a rolling pin. That wasn't exactly what went down at The James Beard Foundation Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change. 