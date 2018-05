Boston Symphony Orchestra

Jakub Hrusa, conductor

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

Smetana: Sarka, from Ma Vlast

Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 2

Bach: Allegro from Sonata for Solo Violin in A minor

Smetana: Vltava (Moldau), from Ma Vlast

Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain

Janacek: Taras Bulba

Listen Sunday May 13 at 1 p.m.