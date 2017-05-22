Related Program: 
Montpelier Butchery Revives A Neighborhood Tradition, With Cocktails

By 41 seconds ago
  Beau Butchery and Bar's products include a selection of raw meats from area farms and cocktails from a Prohibition-era style bar.
    Beau Butchery and Bar's products include a selection of raw meats from area farms and cocktails from a Prohibition-era style bar.
    Steve Zind / VPR
  Beau features a bar that owners hope will encourage patrons to linger.
    Beau features a bar that owners hope will encourage patrons to linger.
    Steve Zind / VPR

Beau Butchery and Bar, which opened in Montpelier in December, is yet another example of the growth of the local food movement. It’s also an effort to recapture the tradition of the neighborhood butcher shop.

The stainless steel slicing machine hums away under the music. Next to it, two deli cases display rosy cuts of fresh beef, plump pasture-raised whole chickens and richly marbled curried squash pork sausage. 

A lot of time is spent passing out freshly sliced samples to customers. For such a small space, there’s much to sample.

Co-owner Jules Guillemette points through the deli case glass and lists some of what Beau Butchery and Bar has to offer: “Smoked sausages, ham hocks, duck leg confit, smoked rib. That’s southern fried right there.”

The raw meat, mostly brought in as whole animals or sides from local farms, is butchered at Beau.

Beef comes from LaPlatte River Angus Farm in Shelburne. The pork is from Snug Valley Farm in Hardwick. There's chicken raised at Maple Wind Farm in Huntington and turkey from Stonewood Farm in Orwell.

In addition to selling cuts of raw meat, Beau offers its own products — smoked, brined and made on the premises by Guillemette, including sausages, pates, roast turkey, corned beef, pastrami and deli meats. 

Co-owner Jules Guillemette prepares Beau's range of cooked meats, broths, pates and deli meats.
Credit Steve Zind / VPR

The broths are especially popular.

“See how dense and solid they are? It’s because there’s so much bone and connective tissue and meats in the kettle that we cook it in and we cook it for so long,” says Guillemette.

Guillemette, who uses the pronoun "they," often draws on their French-Canadian farm family’s traditions. Their approach is more improvisational and intuitive than by-the-book.

A lot of time goes into preparing the meats, and quite a bit of time is spent talking to customers about it.  

Guillemette wants people to stay a while — hang out on the outdoor patio, linger over a sandwich or deli plate or have a cocktail from the Prohibition-era style bar.

Beau's owners say they've seen strong community support since opening in December.
Credit Steve Zind / VPR

“It seems to me people coming here, buying their meats with a cocktail or glass of wine, they can look at what we have, tell us what they want,’ says Guillemette.

Guillemette learned how to cut meat in a high school vocational program, then went to culinary school, worked as a chef and did a stint at a slaughterhouse. All along there was the idea of opening a butcher shop with locally raised meat and products that were made on the premises.

To many of us, food shopping is something we’d like to minimize: Load up the shopping cart and fill the freezer.

Co-owner Crystal Maderia, a chef who owns the Montpelier restaurant Kismet, says Beau is trying to recapture something once commonplace, when the custom was to make the rounds at the butcher shop, bakery and grocer a couple of times a week for fresh food.

“One of the things that we can guarantee is exactly how fresh the meat is and exactly where it came from, and that really does change the quality of the product you have,” says Maderia.

Co-owner Crystal Maderia says the higher quality of fresh meats is a key selling point.
Credit Steve Zind / VPR

Take bacon, for example.  

“Most bacon and ham that you buy is already pretty old, and fat goes rancid pretty quickly,” she says. “You’re tasting a meat that we took the ham off of the pig, we cured it, we smoked it, you’re eating it all within a seven-day process. You can’t get fresher than that unless you make it yourself at home.”

Maderia and Guillemette say it’s not just the freshness, but how the meat is handled and processed. The chicken is air-chilled, not-water chilled, so it doesn’t absorb water. Aged meat is dry-aged. Deli meats are made without common additives or processing shortcuts.

Montpelier once had local butcher shops, but it hasn’t for a while. It does have a thriving farmers market and a large co-op, so it makes sense a business like Beau would work here.

Guillemette says Beau’s ability to rely on locally sourced meat might have been impossible not long ago.   

“When I first started working on doing this kind of business, there weren’t the resources that we have now," they say. "I was trawling online looking for farms, or, if I drove down a road and saw a sign for local beef, I would stop and look for someone to talk to.”

Now Guillemette says farmers are stopping by to inquire about selling meat to the shop.

Maderia says there are still regulations and bottlenecks that work against small meat-producers. The cost of getting a few animals to a slaughterhouse is one obstacle. Getting the meat from the slaughterhouse to Beau is another.

“We’ve had to go pick up animals from the slaughterhouse ourselves, which means driving up in our car, putting them in the back of our car and driving quickly with the windows rolled down,” says Maderia. “That’s not really a sustainable method for distribution, but it will change.”

She says Beau is involved in the larger discussions about solving those problems, to pave the way for other businesses that rely on local food.

“We talk about fresh with our customers, then when we’re closed, we talk about the politics and how do we solve the problems,” Maderia says.

Springfield Slaughterhouse Receives Four USDA Violations

By May 2, 2017

A Vermont slaughterhouse received four United States Department of Agriculture violations in the past year, and an animal rights group is asking regulators to consider withdrawing the plant's federal inspection program.

Equipment Lease Program Targets Local Food Producers

By Aug 8, 2014

For the past three years the Mad River Food Hub in Waitsfield has been providing facilities for local food producers to process and package value-added products.

Sharing The Bounty: Groups Work To Make Local Food More Accessible, Affordable

By Nov 28, 2013
Susan Keese / VPR

Vermont is a national leader in promoting small farms and locally produced food. But local food initiatives aren’t reaching everyone. A report by the Vermont Community Foundation says 13 percent of families in the state struggle with hunger or food hardship.

In the Brattleboro area, Equitable Buying Clubs are part of the effort to make local food more accessible to all Vermonters.

How Food Hubs Are Helping New Farmers Break Into Local Food

By editor Jan 20, 2014

Lots of consumers are smitten with local food, but they're not the only ones. The growing market is also providing an opportunity for less experienced farmers to expand their business and polish their craft.

But they need help, and increasingly it's coming from food hubs, which can also serve as food processing and distribution centers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that there are about 240 of them in more than 40 states plus the District of Columbia.

Small Farmers Worry Safety Laws Could Halt Local Food

By Aug 26, 2013

Federal officials say they appreciated hearing from northern New England farmers about proposed food safety rules, but some of the farmers didn't find the experience very valuable.

Hundreds of farmers from Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire attended Food and Drug Administration public hearings last week to discuss proposed rules that require them to take new precautions against contamination. Deputy FDA Commissioner Michael Taylor says many of them will likely be exempt from the rules but don't realize it.