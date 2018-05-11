Montpelier Debrief: Prospects For A Legislative Special Session

Strong disagreements between Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders in Montpelier mean that the future of the budget, and many other bills at the Statehouse, is still very much up in the air. So where is all of this headed?

We hear from Neal Goswami, political reporter for WCAX TV, and VPR's Peter Hirschfeld about the latest developments at the Statehouse, the possibility of a special legislative session and how all of this could affect the upcoming election season.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.