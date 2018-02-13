Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Montpelier High School Says 'Black Lives Matter,' And The Nation Reacts

By & 2 hours ago
  Montpelier High School's raising of a 'Black Lives Matter' flag has met with strong reactions across the country.
    Montpelier High School's raising of a 'Black Lives Matter' flag has met with strong reactions across the country.
    Ian Noyes / for VPR

The raising of a Black Lives Matter flag at Montpelier High School made news across the country and garnered a range of reactions from support to anger. We're talking about the deeper meaning of that symbolic action and how people have viewed it locally, statewide and nationally.

We're joined by Joelyn Mensah, a Montpelier High School senior and co-founder of the school's Racial Justice Alliance — which initiated the push for the school to fly the BLM flag — and by Mike McRaith, principal of Montpelier High School.

Post your comments and questions below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Race & Identity
Education
Montpelier

More Than A Flag: Montpelier High Raises Expectations With Black Lives Matter Banner

By Feb 9, 2018
Ian Noyes / For VPR

Montpelier High School is flying a Black Lives Matter flag this month to mark Black History Month and that action has triggered some strong reactions. School administrators say the feedback, both positive and negative, has strengthened their resolve.

How Do Vermont Schools Address Racism?

By & Jun 21, 2017
South Burlington High School and Milton Middle School have both had rocky conversations about race and inclusion during this school year.
BeholdingEye / iStock

A few recent highly publicized racial incidents at schools have left some Vermonters unsettled, but minority communities say racial bias in schools is an everyday experience, not an outlier. Vermont Edition looks at what Vermont schools should do to address racism.