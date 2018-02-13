Montpelier High School Says 'Black Lives Matter,' And The Nation Reacts

The raising of a Black Lives Matter flag at Montpelier High School made news across the country and garnered a range of reactions from support to anger. We're talking about the deeper meaning of that symbolic action and how people have viewed it locally, statewide and nationally.

We're joined by Joelyn Mensah, a Montpelier High School senior and co-founder of the school's Racial Justice Alliance — which initiated the push for the school to fly the BLM flag — and by Mike McRaith, principal of Montpelier High School.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.