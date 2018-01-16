Related Programs: 
Montpelier Police: Suspect Dead After Armed Robbery

  • Police from neighboring Berlin stand outside Montpelier High School at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A suspect is dead after a standoff outside Montpelier High School following an armed robbery Tuesday morning at VSECU.

A bank robbery suspect waves his arm in communication to the police at Montpelier High School on Tuesday.
Credit Josh Kuckens / Times Argus

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials shared what details they could of the standoff:

According to a post on the city's Facebook, the suspect fled the robbery on foot and was cornered near Montpelier High School, causing the school to go into lock down. The Montpelier branch of the credit union is across the street from the high school. 

Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos says shots were fired and the suspect in now in custody, according to the statement on the city's Facebook page.

 

There was a robust law enforcement response at Montpelier High School on Tuesday as a bank robbery suspect fled to the soccer fields on campus.
Credit Josh Kuckens / Times Argus

Correction 12:58 p.m. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Chief Tony Facos' first name as 'Jeff.' It has been corrected.

