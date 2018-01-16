Montpelier Police: Suspect Dead After Armed Robbery

A suspect is dead after a standoff outside Montpelier High School following an armed robbery Tuesday morning at VSECU.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials shared what details they could of the standoff:

According to a post on the city's Facebook, the suspect fled the robbery on foot and was cornered near Montpelier High School, causing the school to go into lock down. The Montpelier branch of the credit union is across the street from the high school.

Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos says shots were fired and the suspect in now in custody, according to the statement on the city's Facebook page.

Correction 12:58 p.m. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Chief Tony Facos' first name as 'Jeff.' It has been corrected.

This post will be updated.