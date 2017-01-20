Montpelier Readies For Thousands In Trump Protest

Officials in Montpelier are preparing for one of the largest political rallies in the history of the capital.

On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to descend on Montpelier to participate in a local women's march which is linked to many similar events across the country including Washington D.C.

“Currently the projections I've heard are up to 7,000, perhaps more, individuals, families, women, men, children coming into the city. We're really excited,” said Jesse Baker, Montpelier’s assistant city manager.

Baker said the city has spent a fair amount of time preparing for this rally.

"In our public safety meetings this week we thought through some road closure potential given the number of people coming, how long it's going to take them to march from the high school to the Statehouse lawn and what the Statehouse lawn is going to look like with that many people on it," Baker said,

The city is also staffing extra police and EMTs in case their services are needed on Saturday.