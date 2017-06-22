Related Program: 
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

Montpelier Songwriter Hand-Picks Musicians To Record Album About His Personal Growth

By 2 minutes ago
  • Montpelier-based musician Ben Dunham hand-picked a dozen musicians to form The Backline Collective. The group performs the songs Dunham penned and the album-release party is Friday night at Positive Pie in Montpelier.
    Montpelier-based musician Ben Dunham hand-picked a dozen musicians to form The Backline Collective. The group performs the songs Dunham penned and the album-release party is Friday night at Positive Pie in Montpelier.
    Tommy Burns/Matrix Marketing, courtesy

Local songwriter Ben Dunham's eight new songs chart his own personal growth over the past year. But in order to record them in all their multiple shades and moods, he needed to enlist a diverse bunch of Vermont musicians to get the job done. The finished project, called Backline Collective, will premiere at an album-release party this Friday night in Montpelier.

Dunham visited VPR to talk about the record and the theme that runs through it. He said Backline Collective mined the unique talents of local musicians from different genres to give each song a distinct perspective and sound.

Dunham wrote and produced each song on the album with the intent of creating a piece of work that transcends traditional genres.

He said, "I had this idealized self-image ... and I was going through this spiritual journey ... and as I was stripping that down, I started to kind of release these songs."

Some of it's pretty dark. Some of it is light but basically it's about the duality we all face. And that was the idea ... to use different musicians and instrumentation to convey that. - Ben Dunham, musician, talking about his new album.

Dunham said he began songwriting as a teenager in Central Vermont.  He then played in bands throughout Vermont and beyond, including with local hip-hop funk band Dysfunkshun. Lately, Dunham said he is trying to focus more on collaboration with other artists and the production side of recording.

Speaking about the album, Ben said it “ ... was designed to bring people together, both artists and listeners. We all have an idealized version of ourselves that we would like to keep whole. But, in reality, nothing is picture-perfect. The album is about self-realization and the duality people face in everyday life. That dilemma is what, I think, just about anyone can relate with.”

The musicians who join Dunham to make up Backline Collective are Alex Gill, Andrew Suits (SoOts), Sara Grace, Chad Hollister, Jay Ekis, Brandon Klarich, Ira Friedman, Jonas Eno-Van Fleet, Katie Trautz, Kenna Donovan, Luke Auriemmo, and Paul Miller.

Backline Collective's album-release party is Friday, June 23 at 10 p.m., at Positive Pie in Montpelier.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

Related Content

Significance Of Bellows Falls Gay Club Explored In New Multimedia History Project

By Jun 19, 2017
Eva Mondon, in foreground, listens to a recording she made about the Andrew's Inn at an exhibit at Next Stage Arts in Putney. A portrait of Mondon hangs on the wall.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Andrew's Inn, a gay bar in Bellows Falls that was open from 1973 through 1984, is the subject of a new oral history project that features the voices and stories of people who worked at and went to the club.

In New Play About Family, Tim And Tyne Daly Bring Sibling Star Power To Dorset Playhouse

By Jun 19, 2017
Tyne Daly, John Procaccino, Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Tim Daly are teaming up to present the world premiere of "Downstairs," a play written especially for siblings Tim and Tyne Daly.
courtesy

The Dorset Theatre Festival kicks off its 40th anniversary season this week with Hollywood star power — brother and sister style. Siblings Tim and Tyne Daly will star on stage together for the first time in the world-premiere of a play about siblings.

8 Local Authors' Books Announced As Finalists For Vermont Book Award

By & Jun 16, 2017
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

A teen who believes she can see into the mind of a serial killer, a feminist take on Death of a Salesman through poetry, and a collection of interlocking short stories set in Sweden. All three are subjects of the books nominated for this year’s Vermont Book Award.