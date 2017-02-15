Montpelier Takes On Immigration Orders; Eric Miller Exits; Choreographer Moses Pendleton

We'll hear the latest on how lawmakers in Montpelier are responding to President Trump's orders on immigration. Plus, an exit interview with former U.S. Attorney Eric Miller, and a conversation with Vermont-raised choreographer Moses Pendleton.

First, Vermont Press Bureau Chief Neal Goswami joins us for an update on state legislation that would prevent local law enforcement from collecting and sharing personal information with Federal authorities.

Then, we'll hear from Eric Miller, whose last day as Vermont's U.S. Attorney was February 10th.

And we'll talk to acclaimed choreographer Moses Pendleton of MOMIX, who was born and raised in Lyndonville, and is now back in Vermont for his dance company's tour.

