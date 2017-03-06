Related Program: 
VPR News

Montpelier Watching For A Larger Message In Town Meeting School Budget Votes

By 3 minutes ago
  • As local voters weigh school budgets Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott says the outcome should not be seen as referendum on his proposed spending freeze.
    As local voters weigh school budgets Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott says the outcome should not be seen as referendum on his proposed spending freeze.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Back in January, Republican Gov. Phil Scott shocked just about everyone in Montpelier with his plan to impose a spending freeze on local school budgets. Democrats in the Legislature rejected the proposal almost immediately.

And many of them say the success or failure of school-budget votes on Tuesday will show how the general public feels about Scott’s plan.

Audio for this story will be posted.

The governor’s proposal would have lowered education spending across Vermont by about $40 million. And it would have allowed lawmakers to move forward with a host of new of government programs without raising taxes or fees.

The proposal landed with a thud in Montpelier, where lawmakers said it would impose potentially catastrophic cuts, with some small schools bearing the brunt.

Since then, both the Republican governor and the Democratically controlled Legislature have insisted that public sentiment is squarely on its side. And some lawmakers say that Town Meeting Day school-budget votes will be a useful gauge to determine who’s right.

"I would say that if the overwhelming number of school budgets pass, it suggests that voters do not want Montpelier telling them that they have to cut every budget in the state," says Senate President Tim Ashe.

Ashe says there’s no doubt that constituents would like their property taxes lowered. And he says it’s true that many people wish it cost less to educate Vermont’s children.

"That said, we have a system which for many, many taxpayers, in terms of how they pay for education, results in a pretty darn good deal compare to many northeastern states," he says.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson has been another prominent critic of the governor’s proposed spending freeze. And she says lawmakers will be following the results of school budgets closely.

"I think that will be a really good pulse-check about where Vermonters are," she says.

But Gov. Scott is urging lawmakers, and the general public, not to use those budget votes as a benchmark to measure support for his spending freeze.

"I’m not sure that everyone really understands how connected their school budgets are to property taxes," he says.

Caledonia County Sen. Joe Benning, a Republican, agrees with Scott.

"Personally, I cannot use that for the barometer for whether or not people are frustrated," he says.

Benning, who sits on the Senate Education Committee, says that Vermonters tend to prioritize the quality of their children’s education over almost everything else.

Just because a person votes "yes" on Town Meeting Day, Benning says, doesn’t mean they also oppose a more interventionist approach from Montpelier when it comes to education spending.

Benning says he hears a familiar line while talking to the people he represents.

"'Come on Benning, you’ve got to get these property taxes under control.' But at the same time, they go into the voting booth and they hear and see a budget that has been explained to them, and makes sense, and they vote accordingly," he says.

But even among those who agree that Tuesday’s votes aren’t a useful marker of public sentiment, there are stark public-policy differences over the merits of Scott’s proposed spending freeze.

Benning says the governor’s original proposal would exacerbate financial inequities between schools districts. And he says that if lawmakers want to control education spending, their best bet is to move forward with the implementation of the school district consolidation bill they passed in 2015.

Tags: 
Education
Phil Scott
VPR News
The Vermont Economy
Town Meeting Day

Related Content

School Districts Across Vermont Could Look Very Different After Town Meeting Day

By Mar 3, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Nearly 60 communities will decide whether or not to consolidate their school districts at their upcoming town meetings.

Vt. Education Secretary Reaffirms State's Policy For Supporting Transgender Students

By & Feb 28, 2017

Last year, the Vermont Agency of Education released its "Best Practices for Schools Regarding Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students." The agency recently reissued those guidelines after President Trump rescinded an Obama order compelling public schools to let students use restrooms that conform to their gender identity, not their biological sex.

International Students At Burlington High School Cheer Vermont Immigration Bill

By Feb 27, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Last week, the Vermont Senate gave unanimous approval to a bill that would limit Vermont’s role in federal immigration enforcement. And for a group of young Vermonters on hand to witness the Senate debate, the legislation hits particularly close to home.

'Girl Rising': How Education Helps Girls Overcome Poverty, Discrimination

By & Feb 22, 2017
Gina Nemirofsky / Ten Times Ten LLC

You know the story of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani girl who was almost assassinated for advocating for girls' education, and who later won a Nobel Peace Prize for efforts. But a new book by Vermont writer reminds us there are millions of Malalas in the world, and the barriers to their education are profound.