Montpelier Women's March Planned For Saturday

  • The Vermont Women's March and Unity Rally is planned for Saturday afternoon on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse.
    Angela Evancie / VPR

A Women’s March and Unity Rally is being planned in Montpelier for Saturday afternoon. Organizers say the event is being held in solidarity with this weekend's planned National Women’s March on Washington and "sister marches" around the world.                 

Local organizers say the Montpelier rally will feature speakers, art and music. A slate of speakers is headlined by Vermont's first female governor, Madeleine Kunin.

The Unity Rally is intended to "join communities across our state with one voice against hatred and injustice," a press release for the event states.

Katie McCarty is one of the women planning the event. She says the theme of the day is inclusivity.

"We want this to be as inclusive as possible. We’re marching for women and for all marginalized communities. We’re marching in solidarity for our collective human rights. And we want this to be a really peaceful, positive, inclusive, acceptable family-friendly event," she says.

The march will line up at Montpelier High School at 1 p.m. and head to the Statehouse lawn, where the Unity Rally will take place at 2 p.m.

A wheelchair accessible bus will shuttle between the Statehouse and Montpelier High School.

