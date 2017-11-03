Related Programs: 
In Montreal Mayoral Election, Incumbent Facing Closer Race Than Expected

  This weekend residents in Quebec head to the polls for municipal elections. In Montreal, incumbent Mayor Denis Coderre faces a change from City Councillor Valerie Plante.
    Diego Delso / Wikimedia Commons

On Sunday, residents of Quebec head to the polls for municipal elections. In the province's largest city - Montreal - incumbent Mayor Denis Coderre is running for re-election, and he's facing a challenge from City Councilor Valerie Plante.

Coderre has been mayor for the last four years and expected an easy re-election, though at least one poll shows Plante leading the race by a small margin.

VPR’s Henry Epp spoke with CBC reporter Kate McKenna about the mayoral election. Listen to the full conversation above.

