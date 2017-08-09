Montreal Sets Up Temporary Shelters To Handle Influx Of Asylum Seekers

To accommodate the rising number of people illegally crossing the border from the United States into Canada in order to seek asylum, Montreal has had to set up Olympic Stadium as a temporary shelter.

The CBC reports that approximately 1,174 asylum seekers crossed into Quebec in July 2017 — that's up from the 180 people who crossed seeking asylum in July 2016.

VPR spoke to Kate McKenna, a reporter for the CBC in Montreal, about the surge of asylum seekers that have been coming to Quebec.

