More Allegations Surface Against Three Dartmouth Professors

Dartmouth's student newspaper published a statement Saturday from a group of 15 students and postdoctoral researchers in the college's Psychological and Brain Sciences Department, offering further details on allegations against three of the department's professors.

The professors -- Todd Heatherton, Bill Kelley and Paul Whalen -- are under investigation by both college and law enforcement officials for sexual misconduct.

“We wish to dispel any sensational or inaccurate accounts of these allegations and to counteract any efforts to minimize their severity," the statement reads. "In our collective experience, these professors have all created a hostile academic environment in which sexual harassment is normalized." (Scroll down to read the statement in full.)

Beyond the written statement, several students also described to the paper a culture of drinking where the line between professional and personal interactions was often blurred.

This follows two recent reports from female professors at other institutions alleging sexual harassment by Heatherton in the early 2000s. Heatherton has denied any sexual misconduct.

NHPR has also spoken with several former students who said, given their experiences in the department, they were not surprised to hear investigations had been launched. Some offered descriptions of an old boys' club culture where drinking could become excessive.

Few official details have been released by Dartmouth or the state attorney general's office about specific allegations against the three men. The college has restricted their access to campus.

Read the statement from 15 students and postdocs, as published by The Dartmouth:



