More Leonard Bernstein

New York Philharmonic

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Bernstein: Candide Overture (no conductor)

Schumann: Manfred Overture

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (John Wummer, flute; Isaac Stern, violin; Leonard Bernstein, harpsichord)

Thomson: Four Saints in Three Acts (selections) (Betty Allen, mezzo-soprano; McHenry Boatwright, bass; Lee Venora, soprano; Arnold Voketaitis, baritone; Robert Eckert, tenor; Choral Arts Society)

Bernstein: Chichester Psalms

Russo: Symphony No. 2 Titans (Maynard Ferguston, trumpet)

Debussy: Rhapsody for Saxophone (Sigurd Rascher, saxophone)

H. Brubeck: Andante Ballad, from Dialogues for Jazz Combo and Orchestra (Dave Brubeck Quartet)

