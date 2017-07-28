Related Programs: 
Morristown Police Officer Lamb Recognized For Lifesaving Effort

  • Gathered for the award ceremony are (l to r) Morristown Police Chief Richard Keith, Officer Lance D. Lamb, Cheryl Machia, Wendy Domina, Darlene Reynolds, UVM Medical Center Trauma Program Manager Jennifer Gratton and Trauma/Acute Care Surgeon Tim H. Lee.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

A Morristown Police Officer has received the Vermont Department of Health’s Star of Life Award. The honor is in recognition of going above and beyond the call of duty, according to state EMS Chief Dan Bastie.

Last month Officer Lance Lamb was off duty when he witnessed a motorcycle crash on Route 15 in Lamoille County. Wendy Domina was thrown off her bike and 50 feet down an embankment, severing her leg in the process.

Domina said Lamb helped save her life by improvising a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.

"I’m thankful that he was the one who came down and had the knowledge of the first aid to know that I needed a tourniquet and stayed with me and helped me get to the ambulance," said Domina. "I’m very, very thankful."

"I'm just very glad she's alive," Officer Lamb commented. "I have the training so, I think that anybody that saw that and had the training would have done the same thing."

Domina, who lives in Swanton, was in Morristown on Friday to watch Officer Lamb receive the award. She says she's healing well and has another surgery to undergo before she can be fitted with a prosthetic leg.
 

