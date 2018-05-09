Mothers, Moms, And Mommas !

Our 22nd annual Mother's Day special features (of course) a wealth of "mommy" songs, and also plenty of previews of this week's local live performances !

This program will air on Sunday May 13th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar listings:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music presents John Gorka on Sunday, May 20th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

There will be a house concert in E. Montpelier on Sunday May 20th featuring Laura Risk and Nicholas Williams. For reservations and information, please contact Tracy at taloysen@aol.com or by calling 802-223-1234

On Saturday May 19th, the Kingdom Tap Room in St. Johnsbury presents Carol Hausner, Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan, and Donovan Delabruaire. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau will perform at the Cabot Town Hall on Thursday, May 17th at 7 p.m.

Treewild House Concerts in Shelburne presents Swing Noire on Friday May 18th at 7 p.m. For reservations and information, please contact treewild.inc@gmail.com

Patrick Fitzsimmons will hold a CD release party at Holley Hall in Bristol on Saturday May 19th at 7:30 p.m.

The Dave Keller Band with special guest Billy Price will be performing at Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier on Saturday May 19th.

The Michelle Fay Band will be performing at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday May 19th at 8 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the last in its 2018 series of English Country Dances with the theme “Dance Around Monadnock” on Sunday May 20th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Town Hall in Nelson, NH, with Sue Rosen teaching dances that will appeal to all, from novice to experienced dancers, and with music provided by fiddler Mary Lea and pianist Bruce Rosen.

Signature sounds presents the modern bluegrass duo Compton and Newberry at the Stone Church in Brattleboro on Saturday May 19th.

There will be a contradance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday May 18th at 8 p.m. with music by the Dam Beavers and with Ron Blecner calling.

Jeremiah McLane, Timothy Cummings, and Alex Kehler will be performing in Newport as part of Now Playing Newport on Friday May 18th at 7:30 p.m. and at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon on Sunday May 20th also at 7:30.

The Secret Sisters will be playing at the Colonial Theater in Bethlehem, NH on Saturday May 19th at 8 p.m.