Moulton: Counterculture Women In Vermont

I moved to Vermont in 1973 with the father of my 1 year old son. We were in search of a place where political activism was coalescing – a place close to the border just in case – and a place with a natural water source where we could grow food and create renewable energy.

We studied Scott and Helen Nearing’s Book Living the Good Life - the bible on homesteading and self-sufficiency for young hippies like us. Vermont and the Green Mountains appealed to our sixties sensibilities, and we hoped to live a life different from that of our parents – one that reflected our values and did not compromise people or planet for profit.

We didn’t have much money but land was cheap, so we bought a small meadow and began building a stone house with an FHA Loan for $16,000 – with interest at a half a percent, the monthly mortgage was $82. In a rusty old truck with my son strapped to my back I hauled 36 truck-loads of stone from a farm in Starksboro. While building - we lived in a tent, cooked over a camp fire, and struggled to get a roof on before the first snow.

Winter arrived in mid-October, forcing us to take refuge in a cabin on Mallett’s Bay. By Easter we were able to move in. There was no running water, bathroom, or telephone. It was a simple rough existence but it was our home. A few years later, our daughter was born in my bed and her brother was the first person to hold her. For 5 years we raised our children and made the nationally-acclaimed film “Legends of American Skiing.”

For the past 34 years I have been active in the sustainable re-development of Burlington’s Waterfront. I serve as the CEO of Main Street Landing. Our woman owned and managed company has been a leader in green development and we are activists in the corporate social justice movement. My business card says Melinda Moulton “Not Your Typical Developer.”

I like to think that the foundation of my professional life began on that hill in the meadow facing Camel’s Hump because building our little stone house with our very own hands instilled in me the conviction that – in life and in work – we can succeed if we focus on what is good and kind and fair.