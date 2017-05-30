Moving Our Out-Of-State Prisoners, Again

Live call-in discussion: Just two years after Vermont's out-of-state prisoners were moved to a private facility in Michigan operated by GEO Group, they'll be on the move again. They're about to be re-located to a state-run prison in Pennsylvania.

We speak with Department of Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard about the reasons for the move and the logistics involved with transporting almost 270 prisoners to another facility. We also discuss other corrections issues.

Post your questions or comments for Commissioner Menard here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.