Mozart And Bruckner

  • Mitsuko Uchida plays Mozart with the Boston Symphony this week.
    Justin Pomfrey / Decca

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466
Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 17 in D, K. 576, finale
Bruckner: Symphony No. 6 in A

Listen Sunday January 13 at 1 p.m.