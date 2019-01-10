Related Programs: Boston Symphony OrchestraVPR Classical Mozart And Bruckner By Walter Parker • 1 hour ago Related Programs: Boston Symphony OrchestraVPR Classical TweetShareGoogle+Email Mitsuko Uchida plays Mozart with the Boston Symphony this week. Justin Pomfrey / Decca Boston Symphony OrchestraAndris Nelsons, conductorMitsuko Uchida, piano Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 17 in D, K. 576, finaleBruckner: Symphony No. 6 in A Listen Sunday January 13 at 1 p.m. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.