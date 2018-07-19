Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and Buddy Guy - Oh My!

Classic blues, jug band music from Memphis to the Club 47, and some heavenly a cappella....(for starters!)

Ths program will air on Sunday July 22nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

Thiw week's calendar announcements:

On Monday, July 23, Summer Music at Grace Church welcomes Village Harmony to Sheldon. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. preceded by a potluck dinner at 6. Village Harmony will also be wrapping up their summer tour with performances at the United Church of Newport on Tuesday July 24th and at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier on Wednesday July 25th. Both of those shows also begin at 7:30 p.m.

Brandon Music presents Britt Connors and Bourbon Renewal on Saturday August 28th.

On Saturday July 28th at 8 p.m. Natalia Zukerman appears at a LilFest Concert at the Keene Valley, NY Congregational Church.

The Chris Kleeman Band will be playing the breakfast slot at the Harpoon Barbecue Festival in Windsor on Saturday July 28th at 8:15 a.m.!

The Starline Rhythm Boys will be playing on the Academy Lawn in Chester on Thursday July 26th from 6:30 – 8 p.m. There is a rain venue, so shows go on rain or shine!

The Ludlow recreation department presents the Stockwell Brothers from 7-8 p.m. at the Black River High School lawn on Sunday July 29th.

Woodchuck’s Revenge will be performing at the Lamoille County Field Days in Johnson on Friday July 27th from 9 a.m. until noon.

Susannah Blachly and Patti Casey will be performing at the Marshfield bandstand on Thursday July 26th at 6:30 p.m.

Burlington City Arts presents Hana Zara at noon in Burlington’s City Hall Park on Wednesday July 25th .

David Rosane’s Vermont Library Benefit Tour continues this week with shows at the Waitsfield library on Thursday July 26th and at the Bakersfield library on Saturday July 28th.

Jeremiah McLane, Owen Marshall, & Corey DiMario will perform at the Intervale Summervale Festival in Burlington’s Intervale on Thursday July 27th at 7 p.m., at a house concert in Middlebury on Friday July 28th (contact Jeannie Van Order (802-388-2142) jeansvan@gmail.com for information or reservations ) and at the Barre Heritage Festival on Saturday July 29th at 3 p.m. They will also be playing for the Montpelier Contra Dance Saturday evening at 8 p.m. along with Sarah Blair on the fiddle and with Will Mentor calling.

The NoTown summer music festival will be held n Stockbridge, VT from July 27-29. Featured artists include Bow Thayer, the Misguided Angels, Jennings and McComber, and many more.