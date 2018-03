Boston Symphony Orchestra

Bernard Haitink, conductor

Murray Perahia, piano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58

Bruch: Piece for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83, No. 2 (Harold Wright, clarinet; Boris Kroyt, viola; Murray Perahia, piano)

Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D

Listen Sunday March 11 at 1 p.m.