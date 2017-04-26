Musician Tyler Daniel Bean On Turning His Poems Into Songs

Poetry and music are inextricably linked in the new album by Vermont musician Tyler Daniel Bean, On Days Soon to Pass. The songs on the album were poems that Bean wrote as part of his Master's Degree in literature and they're a deep exploration of his struggle with depression.

Bean recently performed some of those songs and explained their roots in a session for VPR's Live From the Fort music video series. In this audio out-take, Bean tells some of his story and we hear the song "FFFA."

Find more of Bean's Live From The Fort performance.

Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.