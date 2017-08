Each year the Recording Academy - the institution that awards the annual music industry Grammys - designates 25 songs deemed "of lasting qualitative or historical significance" that are at least 25 years old for inclusion in the Grammy Hall Of Fame. This week's My Place program looks at the 2017 inductees, with memorable recordings by Elvis Presley, Arlo Guthrie and Bonnie Raitt among the selections presented.

Listen Saturday, August 5th at 8 p.m. on VPR.