When the Beatles arrived in the U.S. in 1964 they were quickly followed by a profusion of other British bands that quickly changed the North American popular music landscape. This week's My Place program presents an hour of those bands that followed the Beatles in the order they appeared on the US pop music charts. Memorable hits by the Dave Clark 5, the Searchers and the Rolling Stones are among the featured selections.

Listen Saturday August 12th, at 8 p.m.