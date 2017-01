This week on My Place, we spotlight The Cookies, originally a trio of singing cousins who got together in Brooklyn in 1953.

In 1958, two of the Cookies signed with Ray Charles to become members of his original Raelettes and the remaining Cookie recruited two more of her first cousins and reformed the group to go on to have big pop hits including "Chains" and "Don't Say Nothin' Bad About My Baby" as well as to sing backup on some of the biggest hits of the early 1960's.