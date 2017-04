Drummer Hal Blaine is a charter member of Los Angeles's elite group of first-call studio musicians know collectively as "The Wrecking Crew."

Blaine has played on hundreds of major hit recordings during a career that has extended over five decades.

This week on My Place, I'll feature hits by the Beach Boys, The Byrds, The Mamas & The Papas and others on which Hal Blaine was the studio drummer.