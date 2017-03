This week on the program, I'll tell you the improbable story of singer/songwriter, Johnny Bragg.

Bragg wrote one of the biggest hit songs of the 1950s with a quintet of incarcerated men, who called themselves, "The Prisonaires." Bragg wrote the song while serving a 594-year sentence at the infamous Tennessee State Penitentiary. We'll hear that song and of course, lots more great music from the era.