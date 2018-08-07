Nadworny: What Numbers Tell Us

Unlike other states, Vermont doesn’t get a lot of polling, political or otherwise. That’s why a new poll right before election time has political journalists and opinionators jumping into this one like a thirsty person at a dessert oasis.

In the latest VPR Vermont PBS poll 603 Vermonters, or about .1% of our total population, responded.

To begin with, let me say, that as a designer I like using quantitative data, but I’m not a huge fan of its ultimate utility. Numbers give us a snapshot in time to tell us “What” but they’re not really that good at explaining “Why?” Data can identify an area where we actually need to spend more time with people if we really want to find out what they think is important.

Take the first question of the VPR Vermont PBS poll that asked what respondents thought was THE most important issue facing the state today. One answer, “The Economy, Jobs & Cost of Living” was the top single response at 27%.

I think that means that that when several responses are bundled into ONE, more people will choose it. Other individual responses, like taxes, or healthcare, or education received far lower percentages.

There’s also something that behavioral scientists call Response Bias, or the tendency by people to give wrong answers in order to make themselves look better. When respondents were asked whether they’ve used a cell phone while driving and whether their community welcomes racial and ethnic diversity, most people answered by a wide majority that NO, they NEVER used their phone while driving and YES, their communities WERE welcoming.

Maybe that’s true. Or maybe a number of people felt ashamed to answer the opposite. But there’s really no way to tell in a context like this.

Data is most helpful when it can be compared with similar data from previous times, so we can see trends that might be interesting. But human beings are somewhat complex and often irrational, even if we think we’re not. Polls and surveys don’t always capture that reality.

But they do make us curious to learn more. So perhaps the greatest value to polls is that they encourage our news organizations to dig deeper and report out what Vermonters really think about life in the state today – even if it would take a lot more work and perhaps generate a lot less buzz.