National Weather Service On The Snowstorm, Vermonters With Their Weather Stories

Andy Nash, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service in Burlington, talked with Vermont Edition live during the noon hour on Wednesday to provide some totals and historical context for the snowstorm the region has been experiencing.

Later in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Burlington tweeted that this current snowstorm indeed now ranks as the second largest one in history for the area.

3:50 PM...and there it is! 29.9" here at Burlington Intl. Airport in VT. 2nd biggest #snowstorm ever. 1st is 33.1" on 1/2-3/2010. #BTV #vtwx — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) March 15, 2017

Also on the program, we heard experiences from listeners about how they are spending the day in light of the snow.

