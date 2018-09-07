Related Program: 
Navigating The Editorial Challenges Behind VPR's JOLTED Podcast

By & 2 hours ago
    The reporters who worked on the JOLTED podcast had to grapple with a number of editorial challenges.
    Aaron Shrewsbury for VPR

JOLTED is a new five-part podcast from VPR about the averted school shooting at Fair Haven Union High School earlier this year, and how it led to Gov. Phil Scott’s unexpected reversal on gun control legislation.

The reporters behind the project had to grapple with a number of big questions, including how to cover a possible school shooting without sensationalizing the person at the center of it, and how to decide what to reveal and what to hold back about Jack Sawyer's life and mental health history.

Vermont Edition spoke to Emily Corwin, project manager and editor for JOLTED, about these and other editorial challenges.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

JOLTED is a five-part podcast about a school shooting that didn’t happen, and the surprising things that did. Hear more at joltedpodcast.org.

Support for JOLTED comes from the VPR Innovation Fund, and from Primmer Piper Eggleston and Cramer, PC.

