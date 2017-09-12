Related Program: 
Negotiations And Potential Strikes In Burlington, South Burlington School Districts

For teachers in some school districts around the state, these last few weeks have been not just back-to-school time but back-to-the-bargaining-table time.

In two of the state's largest communities - Burlington and South Burlington - negotiations between teachers and the school boards have hit snags. In Burlington, teachers have set a strike date for this Wednesday.

Burlington Free Press education reporter Nicole Higgins DeSmet gave Vermont Edition an update on the latest.

Broadcast during Vermont Edition on Monday, September 11, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

