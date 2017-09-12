Negotiations And Potential Strikes In Burlington, South Burlington School Districts

For teachers in some school districts around the state, these last few weeks have been not just back-to-school time but back-to-the-bargaining-table time.

In two of the state's largest communities - Burlington and South Burlington - negotiations between teachers and the school boards have hit snags. In Burlington, teachers have set a strike date for this Wednesday.

Burlington Free Press education reporter Nicole Higgins DeSmet gave Vermont Edition an update on the latest.

