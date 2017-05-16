Related Program: 
Negotiations Around Teacher Health Care Plan Continuing In Montpelier This Week

  • Teachers' health care remains a key issue for legislators as they head back to the Statehouse again this week to continue the legislative session.
After the House and Senate did not come to a compromise on a plan for education savings last week, the legislative session was again extended beyond its originally anticipated end date. Lawmakers take the issue over teachers' health care back up again at the Statehouse this week.

Vermont teachers' health care became a major focus in the dwindling weeks of the session after Gov. Phil Scott issued a proposal in late April which called for a statewide teacher health care contract as way to achieve a possible $26 million in savings. There has been opposition to the governor's plan from Democratic leaders who say it would violate collective bargaining rights.

VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld has been following the negotiations, and he joins Vermont Edition to provide a status update on where things currently stand in Montpelier.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

