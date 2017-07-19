Net Neutrality And You: What's At Stake With Internet Regulation?

Live call-in discussion: Net neutrality is the concept that all data on the internet is treated equally. The Federal Communications Commission instituted these regulations during the Obama administration.

Now, those rules could be rolled back to allow internet providers to offer "fast lanes" for those willing to pay for that access.

Kip Steele, a member of the IT team at UVM Health Network, provides a primer on net neutrality to begin the program.

Then Bradley Holt, developer advocate and senior software engineer with IBM Watson Data Platform, and Tom Evslin, Vermont's former chief technology officer, discuss the changes being proposed by the FCC and how they could affect you.

Post your questions or comments about net neutrality below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.