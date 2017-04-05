A New Choir Launches In Sharon

Jessica Pierpont is the artistic director of the newly formed Vermont Chamber Artists, a professional choral group based in Sharon, Vermont. The group has their first-ever concerts this weekend in Sharon and Thetford.

Pierpont says she was overwhelmed by the response from the community: "People from all different kinds of musical experiences, some in the midst of their careers," wanting to participate.

The concert is also a benefit for Dartmouth Hitchcock's Norris Cotton Cancer Research Center.

"You have people, doctors, families who have gone through cancer and want to support this cause and want to support music because music does such wonderful thing for people." Pierpont says.

"It's pretty incredible because I didn't think I would have this kind of response. It's awesome."

Concerts are Saturday April 8, at 7:00 p.m. at Seven Stars Arts Center, Sharon, and Sunday April 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Thetford Hill Congregational Church ​Thetford Center.