New Environmental Executive Orders And Vermont

Two executive orders recently signed by President Donald Trump could have big consequences for the nation's environment. The orders would rewrite the country's Clean Power Plan, eliminate the "social cost" of carbon, remove certain barriers to building coal-powered plants, and review vehicle fuel-efficiency standards.

We speak with Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore and Karen Glitman, director of strategy, policy and public affairs for Vermont Energy Investment Corporation about these executive orders and how they could affect Vermont's environment and environmental policies.

Also on the program, a research project called SnowEx is trying to determine how satellites can best measure the depth of snow and water content in difficult-to-find locations around the globe. Chris Polashenski, adjunct professor of engineering at Dartmouth College and a research geophysicist at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, explains the project and why he and other researchers are digging around a seven-foot deep snowpack atop a mesa in Colorado.

