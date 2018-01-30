Related Program: 
New Hampshire Man Teams Up With Vermont Candymaker To Pay Off School Lunch Debt

  • Isidro Rodriguez, left, is joining with Red Kite Candy's Mike McCabe to raise money for Food 4 Kids through the company’s Candy Lab program.
    Isidro Rodriguez, courtesy

A New Hampshire man who's made it his mission to pay off lunch debt at his local schools is joining with a Bradford candy company for a candy-making partnership to raise money for his cause.

Isidro Rodriguez created Food 4 Kids to pay off the lunch debt of hundreds of accounts at a handful of New Hampshire schools in SAU-23. His collections soon grew to hundreds of donations totaling thousands of dollars. 

Rodriguez tells Vermont Edition how he first became focused on student lunch debt, the effects he's seen of the burden such debt puts on kids, and how the Food 4 Kids effort has grown since its inception.

Now Rodriguez is partnering with Red Kite Candy to make Food 4 Kids the recipient of their latest "Candy Lab" program, where all the profits from a unique candy concoction will be donated to the Food 4 Kids effort.

Suggestions for the Food 4 Kids candy are due by Jan. 31.

Red Kite Candy is a VPR underwriter.

