A New Idea For Education Funding In Vermont: Shifting From Property To Income Tax

By & 7 hours ago
  An empty wooden desk facing a chalkboard.
    The Vermont House Committee on Ways and Means is looking at a plan to alter the education funding mechanism in the state.
Live call-in discussion: A new plan being developed by the Vermont House Committee on Ways and Means could make some significant changes to how Vermont finances education. The plan would shift some of the burden from property taxes to income taxes.

We hear the details of the proposal on this Vermont Edition from Rep. Janet Ancel, the chairwoman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, and from Rep. David Sharpe, the chairman of the Vermont House Committee on Education.

Broadcast on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

'It's Due For An Overhaul': Vt. House Lawmakers Consider Education Funding Reform

By Jan 30, 2018
House Ways and Means chairwoman Janet Ancel is hopeful that this is the year for lawmakers to consider a new plan to fund education
The Vermont House Committee on Ways and Means is taking a serious look at making some significant changes in the way education is financed in the state.

After His Budget Address, Lawmakers Poised To Resume Fight With Scott Over Education Spending

By Jan 23, 2018
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, center, flanked by Democratic colleagues in the Legislature, say they have concerns with Gov. Phil Scott's approach to the issue of cost-containment in public schools.
With an executive branch in Republican hands, and a Legislature overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats, ideological conflict is part and parcel of state government these days. And it became clear Tuesday afternoon where that partisan divide is widest.