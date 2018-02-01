A New Idea For Education Funding In Vermont: Shifting From Property To Income Tax

Live call-in discussion: A new plan being developed by the Vermont House Committee on Ways and Means could make some significant changes to how Vermont finances education. The plan would shift some of the burden from property taxes to income taxes.

We hear the details of the proposal on this Vermont Edition from Rep. Janet Ancel, the chairwoman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, and from Rep. David Sharpe, the chairman of the Vermont House Committee on Education.

Broadcast on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.