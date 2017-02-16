Related Program: 
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

New 'JukeBox' Series Brings 'Modern Take' On Chamber Music To ArtsRiot

By 51 minutes ago
  • VSO executive director Ben Cadwallader works to bring innovative programs to new audiences with the 'JukeBox' music series.
    VSO executive director Ben Cadwallader works to bring innovative programs to new audiences with the 'JukeBox' music series.
    Matthew Thorsen

Ben Cadwallader grew up in Vermont's classical music scene, both as a musician and as a patron. Since returning to Vermont from California to serve as the executive director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra a year ago, Cadwallader shows his passion for new and innovative programs that appeal to many audiences with the series, JukeBox, co-produced with local performance space, ArtsRiot in Burlington.

"We're not just doing cool things to do cool things," Cadwallader said. He recently visited VPR just ahead of a JukeBox performance to talk about reaching different audiences while still including keeping the VSO "family" — those familiar fans who regularly support the orchestra's more traditional programs and settings — satisfied and inspired.

The JukeBox series is curated by local composer Matt LaRocca. Cadwallader says LaRocca choses certain traditional as well as contemporary pieces from a variety of composers crossing all genres. He then invites the chamber musicians to tell the audience how the pieces differ from their perspective as performers.

"Chamber music ... it's supposed to be intimate. You breathe the same air as the musicians, you can see the sweat on their brow, you can see the strings vibrating. It is supposed to be an intimate experience." — Ben Cadwallader, executive director of the VSO

"That's the spirit in which most of this music was originally intended. Chamber music ... it's supposed to be intimate," Cadwallader says. "You breathe the same air as the musicians, you can see the sweat on their brow, you can see the strings vibrating. It is supposed to be an intimate experience.

"So, I would argue that what we are doing at ArtsRiot [with JukeBox] is certainly a modern take. The composers wrote this music to make that personal connection with the audience and that's how these pieces were premiered and that's again, a modern take on how we are presenting them today."

This, says Cadwallader, is "another great way that we can bring in a more traditional audience and also bring in someone who has never set foot into a classical music performance before."

The next JukeBox program in the series is Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at ArtsRiot in Burlington.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

Related Content

Winter Book Show: What Are Your Reading Recommendations?

By & Feb 14, 2017
Nata_Snow / iStockphoto.com

In the midst of the cold weather and sometimes dreary days of winter, there is a certain appeal to curling up with a good book and getting lost in its pages for a little while.

Freedom Of The Student Press? Burlington High School Seniors Testify Before Legislature

By & Feb 9, 2017
Jane Lindholm / VPR

Student newspapers at high schools and colleges are often the proving ground for budding journalists. But in Vermont right now, there's a debate over how much "freedom of the press" applies to these young news gatherers.

Young Writers Project: 'Beautiful Person'

By Makayla Millette Feb 10, 2017
Courtesy, Susan Reid

I hate being a deep thinker, but at the same time it’s a blessing. Sometimes I care so much for people. This can go anywhere from a family member, close friend, to even somebody I don’t talk to regularly. Today, I’m going to talk about someone that I don’t talk to regularly, someone I don't know very well. When you’re in school you’re surrounded by tons of people, right? You have to admit that there are some people that will always stick out to you, no matter what. Sometimes you don’t even understand why, they just do.

Bryan: Dear Vermont

By Feb 10, 2017

Vermonters have historically been considered taciturn. And this reminds me of the story of the old Vermonter who was said to have come in from chores one morning and was so moved by the presence of his wife that he blurted out. “I love you so much that sometimes I can hardly resist the urge to come right out and say so.”