Vermont Edition

New Laws Extend Protections For Victims Of Sexual Assault And Domestic Violence

21 minutes ago
  • Vermont will study how so-called 'rape kits' are processed into evidence, as part of a new law that Gov. Phil Scott signed on Tuesday, July 17, 2017.
    Rick Bowmer / AP

Live call-in discussion: The governor signed two bills on Tuesday that extend protections for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Some of the changes have been long in coming for the advocates who work on these issues.

The laws make dramatic changes to the statute of limitations for sexual assault and child exploitation, creates a sexual assault survivors "Bill of Rights," and makes improvements to how rape kits are collected. We discuss why advocates have pushed for these policies and what the changes will mean to victims of these crimes.

Our guests are Auburn Watersong, policy director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence; Rep. Maxine Grad of Moretown, chair of the House Judiciary Committee; and Sarah Robinson, coordinator of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners program.

Post your comments or questions below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

