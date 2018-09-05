Related Program: 
VPR News

In New Lawsuit, Vermont Seeks Monetary Damages From Company That Makes OxyContin

By 22 minutes ago
  • An OxyContin bottle with pills arranged around it.
    This 2013 file photo shows OxyContin set up for a photo at a Montpelier pharmacy. A lawsuit filed Wednesday by Attorney Gerneral TJ Donovan accuses Purdue Pharma of using deceitful marketing practices to downplay the risk of addiction posed by OxyContin.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

Vermont has became the latest state to file suit against Purdue Pharma, the Connecticut-based drugmaker that manufactures the opioid painkiller OxyContin.

In a civil complaint filed in Chittenden County on Wednesday, Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan accused Purdue Pharma of using “unfair and deceptive trade practices” to orchestrate a “distorted symphony of misrepresentations about the benefits and safety of long-term opioid use.”

Donovan said Purdue Pharma’s marketing tactics violated Vermont’s consumer protection act, as well as its public nuisance law. Purdue Pharma, he said, should be on the hook for the considerable costs Vermont has incurred to treat people with opioid use disorder.

“We’re looking for money,” Donovan said in an interview Wednesday.

“When you look at this crisis — this epidemic — all one has to do to trace the arc to the origin of this crisis is to go back to Purdue Pharma’s original marketing of OxyContin,” Donovan also said.

At least 26 other states have filed similar suits against Purdue Pharma. Donovan, however, said Vermont has a “unique story to tell.”

The lawsuit traces Purdue’s alleged misdeeds back to the late 1990s, when, according to the suit, the company “set out to effect a sweeping change in the public and medical community’s perception of opioids—by downplaying the risks and aggressively encouraging much broader use.”

Donovan said Wednesday those practices continue to this day, despite a 2007 criminal case in which three Purdue executives pleaded guilty to “deceptive conduct in the sale and marketing of opioids.” The company later paid more than $600 million to resolve federal enforcement actions.

“We want Purdue to change the way it’s doing business,” Donovan said.

Reached for comment Wednesday, a Purdue spokesperson sent a written statement that said: “We vigorously deny the state’s allegations.”

“The state claims Purdue acted improperly by communicating with prescribers about scientific and medical information that FDA has expressly considered and continues to approve,” the company said. “We believe it is inappropriate for the state to substitute its judgment for the judgment of the regulatory, scientific and medical experts at FDA.”

Tags: 
Opioid Addiction
TJ Donovan
Government & Politics
Health
VPR News

Related Content

Can You Really Overdose On Fentanyl Just By Touching It? (No)

By & Sep 4, 2018
We're talking about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and whether it's possible to overdose simply through skin contact. Experts say it is not.
Rick Bowmer / AP

Health officials in Vermont say that when someone dies of a drug overdose in the state, they fully expect it to involve the synthetic drug fentanyl. Fentanyl-related overdoses continue to rise, both in Vermont and nationwide. And reports about the potency and danger of fentanyl also continue to proliferate.

The Expanding Effort To Get Unused Drugs Out Of Your Medicine Cabinet

By & Aug 27, 2018
The state is expanding its system of year-round dropboxes for prescription drugs.
Oxford / iStock

The state is expanding a program to get unused prescription drugs out of medicine cabinets - adding state police barracks to the list of dozens of sites for year-round dropboxes in police and sheriff's departments across Vermont. We’re talking about how available unused drugs can contribute to the opioid epidemic, plus the environmental impacts of discarded pharmaceuticals.

CDC Report: Vermont Has Highest Rate Of Opioid Use Among Pregnant Women

By Aug 13, 2018
Outside view of the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

Vermont has the highest rate of opioid use among pregnant women, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that studied delivery hospitalizations in 28 states.