New Leadership At Pride Center Of Vermont

One of the state's leading advocacy organizations for the LGBTQ community has new leadership: Susan Hartman is executive director of the Pride Center of Vermont as of May 1.

With 30 years of experience in nonprofit administration, Hartman relocated to Vermont from Fayetteville, Ark., to accept the leadership post at the Pride Center of Vermont.

She speaks with Vermont Edition about her priorities for the Pride Center, which include building supportive connections for gay, lesbian and trans Vermonters in rural areas, strengthening the organization's finances and addressing some of the divisions within the LGBTQ communities that the Pride Center serves.

Live interview on Monday, May 8, 2017 in the noon hour; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.